DeBrusk (lower body) didn't travel with the team and is out for Monday's game against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

The Bruins have three more games on this road trip, so DeBrusk likely won't return until Saturday's matchup against the Sabres. DeBrusk is expected to start skating again back in Boston, so he's not far from returning to action. Karson Kuhlman should remain in the lineup until DeBrusk returns.