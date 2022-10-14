DeBrusk (upper body) is not at practice Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

DeBrusk was injured Wednesday against the Capitals. He started the season on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall, getting a chance to see top-six minutes in place of the injured Brad Marchand. He had 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games last season. Consider DeBrusk day-to-day at this time.