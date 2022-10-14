DeBrusk (upper body) is not at practice Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
DeBrusk was injured Wednesday against the Capitals. He started the season on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall, getting a chance to see top-six minutes in place of the injured Brad Marchand. He had 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games last season. Consider DeBrusk day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Suffers injury Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Withdraws trade request•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Turns tide with controversial goal•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Registers two points in victory•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Carries offense against Bolts•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Two tallies including OT winner•