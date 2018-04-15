Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Notches goal in Saturday's win
DeBrusk scored a goal in 13:07 worth of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 playoff win over the Maple Leafs.
DeBrusk, who continues to skate on the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and Rick Nash, now has a goal and a helper over the course of his first two NHL playoff games. The 21-year-old winger is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he logged 16 goals and 43 points in 70 games and like the Bruins' other rookies, the 2015 first-rounder hasn't looked out of place early on this postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...