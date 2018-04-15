DeBrusk scored a goal in 13:07 worth of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 playoff win over the Maple Leafs.

DeBrusk, who continues to skate on the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and Rick Nash, now has a goal and a helper over the course of his first two NHL playoff games. The 21-year-old winger is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he logged 16 goals and 43 points in 70 games and like the Bruins' other rookies, the 2015 first-rounder hasn't looked out of place early on this postseason.