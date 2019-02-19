DeBrusk scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Sharks on Monday.

DeBrusk and linemate David Krejci have had chemistry in California, with each riding four-game point streaks. DeBrusk has four goals and five assists over that span to bring his season totals to 28 points in 51 games. With any luck, the Bruins' second-liners will continue to drive the offense Wednesday in Vegas.