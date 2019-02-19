Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Notches three points
DeBrusk scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Sharks on Monday.
DeBrusk and linemate David Krejci have had chemistry in California, with each riding four-game point streaks. DeBrusk has four goals and five assists over that span to bring his season totals to 28 points in 51 games. With any luck, the Bruins' second-liners will continue to drive the offense Wednesday in Vegas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...