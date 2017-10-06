Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Notches two points in season opener
DeBrusk recorded a goal and an assist in his NHL regular-season debut in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
DeBrusk, who logged four shots in 14:05 worth of ice time (including 2:22 on the power play) in the contest, more than held his own in a top-six role up front with the B's on Thursday, and looking ahead, the youngster has some fantasy upside as long as he continues to work with crafty center David Krejci, who recorded three helpers in the contest.
