DeBrusk was held off the scoresheet yet again as he failed to even register a shot during Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Predators.

After a surprisingly successful rookie year, DeBrusk looks like proof again that the sophomore slump is real. He is shooting at a higher rate per game this season (2.23/game) than last season (2.04/game) but has only three goals on the season. He has also failed to collect any assists as the Bruins depth struggles to create offense. It is unlikely he loses his spot in the top six, but his inability to create offense should be concerning to both the Bruins and his fantasy owners.