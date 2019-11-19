Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Officially in vs. Devils
DeBrusk (lower body) will play against the Devils on Tuesday.
As expected, the 23-year-old winger was activated from IR after five games on the mend. DeBrusk will slot in on the second line as he looks to build on the six points he posted over 15 games so far.
