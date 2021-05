DeBrusk scored a goal on five shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Capitals in Game 2.

Charlie Coyle made a superb play to set up the goal, driving wide and getting Washington goalie Craig Anderson to over-commit before circling behind the net and centering to DeBrusk for an easy tap-in. The goal, which opened the scoring 5:05 into the game, was the second of the series for DeBrusk, who scored just five times in 41 regular-season appearances.