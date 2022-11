DeBrusk scored a goal during a 3-1 victory over the Blues on Monday.

DeBrusk, who has registered at least one point in five of his past six outings, scored the game's first goal on the power play by skating through the slot and collecting a backhand pass from David Pastrnak. The 26-year-old forward is three goals shy of 100 for his career. DeBrusk, who has not registered a multi-point game since Oct. 18, generated three shots against the Blues.