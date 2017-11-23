DeBrusk opened the scoring in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.

DeBrusk tallied his fifth goal of the season on a two-on-one break, ringing in a shot off the far post. Since returning to the mix after being a healthy scratch Nov. 11, DeBrusk has recorded two goals and four points in four contests, while displaying improved jump in the process. Rather than emerge from the benching deflated, the 21-year-old has been energized since his return, in the process helping the banged-up Bruins reel off three straight wins.