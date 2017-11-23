Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Opens scoring Wednesday
DeBrusk opened the scoring in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.
DeBrusk tallied his fifth goal of the season on a two-on-one break, ringing in a shot off the far post. Since returning to the mix after being a healthy scratch Nov. 11, DeBrusk has recorded two goals and four points in four contests, while displaying improved jump in the process. Rather than emerge from the benching deflated, the 21-year-old has been energized since his return, in the process helping the banged-up Bruins reel off three straight wins.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Leads winning effort against Sharks•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Poised to re-join lineup•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Scratched Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Notches two points in season opener•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Set to see key role up front•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Poised to claim key role up front•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...