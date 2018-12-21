Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Out against Nashville
DeBrusk (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Predators.
DeBrusk was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's clash with Carolina for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The 22-year-old winger will likely take on a top-six role once he's deemed fit to play.
