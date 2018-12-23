Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Out of lineup Sunday
DeBrusk (concussion) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt in Carolina, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
DeBrusk has now missed nine straight games with his injury, last playing on Dec. 6 against the Lightning. He does appear to be on his way to returning, as a return on Thursday against the Devils has not yet been ruled out.
