DeBrusk is set to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against the Penguins.

With DeBrusk being sent to the press box, Trent Frederic will draw back into Boston's lineup. Through 34 contests, DeBrusk has scored just four goals and notched 11 points. When referring to Tuesday's lineup move, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that "we need a higher compete level" from DeBrusk, who thus far has failed to consistency produce the level of secondary scoring he's proved capable of in the past.