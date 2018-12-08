DeBrusk isn't "feeling well physically" and it will cost him a back-to-back set of games this weekend, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

We're still waiting for official word on what is bothering DeBrusk, but for what it's worth, Haggerty thinks it has to do with Boston's burgeoning scoring winger getting hit in the back of his head in a Nov. 26 contest against the Maple Leafs. DeBrusk has played four games since then, though he's looked sluggish and has a minus-6 rating over four pointless outings since that contest against the Buds. We'll circle back once the team has more concrete details about DeBrusk's condition.