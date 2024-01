DeBrusk (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Flyers.

It's unclear when DeBrusk suffered the injury after he played 14:57 minutes Thursday in a win over Ottawa. Patrick Brown will slot into the Bruins' lineup against the Flyers in his absence. DeBrusk has 12 goals and 25 points through 47 games this season. He'll look to return following the All-Star break on Feb. 6 against Calgary.