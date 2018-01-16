DeBrusk missed Tuesday's practice after coming down with the flu, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

DeBrusk's availability for Wednesday's rivalry game with Montreal will largely depend on how quickly his body can kick the illness, which, as anyone who has had the virus will tell you, could vary greatly. The rookie winger is developing a nice role for himself in the Bruins' offensive schemes, as he has established himself with the team's second power-play unit and is riding a point-per-game pace in the last four contests.