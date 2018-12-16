Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Out Sunday
DeBrusk (concussion) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against the Sabres, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
DeBrusk is dealing with a concussion that will now hold him out for the fifth straight game. His next chance to play will be in Montreal on Monday, but that doesn't seem likely at this point.
