Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Out Thursday
DeBrusk (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Panthers.
With DeBrusk sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the recently recalled Karson Kuhlman will draw into the lineup against Florida. The severity of DeBrusk's lower-body issue remains a mystery, but another update on his condition should be released prior to Saturday's matchup with the Senators.
