Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Picks up mid-game injury
DeBrusk was unable to finish Monday's game against the Maple Leafs after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
DeBrusk logged 19:50 worth of time on the ice and seven unsuccessful shot attempts before prematurely exiting the game. With the nature and severity of DeBrusk's injury still unclear, Noel Acciari and David Backes could be in line for added playing time Thursday against the Islanders.
More News
