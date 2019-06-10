Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Plucks apple
DeBrusk posted an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
DeBrusk also had four shots, two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. DeBrusk has a goal and three helpers in six games versus the Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. The winger has 11 points through 23 contests in the postseason.
