DeBrusk earned a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

DeBrusk has three goals and four helpers over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. One of his assists Tuesday came on the power play. The winger continues to log top-line minutes, and it's been a good role for him with 19 tallies and 18 assists through 42 contests this season. He needs another six points to match his career-high total from his rookie year in 2017-18.