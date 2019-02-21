Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Point streak at five games
DeBrusk scored the opening goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
DeBrusk also had four shots on goal and supplied one of the Bruins' two tallies in the shootout. DeBrusk has scored in five straight games, adding five assists and a plus-5 rating with 15 shots in that span. The second-year winger is thriving in the absence of David Pastrnak (thumb). If he's available, he's worth the add while hot.
