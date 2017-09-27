Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Poised to claim key role up front
DeBrusk appears poised to secure a top-six spot with the Bruins on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
DeBrusk has two more preseason games to make his case, but the 20-year-old continues to have the inside track on a job assignment with some fantasy upside. DeBrusk's shot and quick release appear to pair well with David Krejci, the B's deft play-making pivot. Another youngster in line for a big role up front with the team this season is Anders Bjork, who has been working on a line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...