DeBrusk appears poised to secure a top-six spot with the Bruins on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

DeBrusk has two more preseason games to make his case, but the 20-year-old continues to have the inside track on a job assignment with some fantasy upside. DeBrusk's shot and quick release appear to pair well with David Krejci, the B's deft play-making pivot. Another youngster in line for a big role up front with the team this season is Anders Bjork, who has been working on a line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.