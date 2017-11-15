After being a healthy scratch for the first time this season Saturday against the Maple Leafs, DeBrusk is poised to return to the Bruins' lineup Wednesday against the Ducks, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.

Look for DeBrusk to skate on a line with Matt Beleskey and Kuraly on Wednesday. The 21-year-old winger will return to the B's lineup with three goals and six points to his credit over the course of 15 games, to go along with a team-worst minus-10 rating. After seeing DeBrusk notch just one goal in his last 11 games, the Bruins elected to sit the youngster Saturday, giving him a chance to re-group in advance of the team's back-to back set Wednesday and Thursday (against the Kings).