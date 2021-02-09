DeBrusk (lower body) skated on the Bruins' third line along with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork during Tuesday's practice.

Meanwhile, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic notes that DeBrusk worked with the Bruins' second power-play unit Tuesday. The winger, who last suited up on Jan. 26, indicated Monday that he feels "100 percent" and looks ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. While DeBrusk figures to move up in the lineup at some point, in his initial return he'll work on Coyle's line as the team looks to find ways to generate more 5-on-5 scoring. DeBrusk -- who found the back of the net 19 times in 65 games last season -- has logged just one assist in six games to date, but he's being counted on to pick up the pace as the 2020-21 campaign progresses.