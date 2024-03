DeBrusk had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

DeBrusk's numbers have dropped from what he did the last two years. Monday's contributions put him up to 14 goals and 29 points through 60 games on the season. However, the points have been a bit hard to come by recently. Over the last 16 games, DeBrusk has posted just two goals and four points.