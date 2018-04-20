DeBrusk scored a goal in Thursday's Game 4 victory over the Maple Leafs.

DeBrusk has registered two goals, an assist and 13 hits through the first four games of this opening-round series. The winger saw his minutes drop in Game 4 (12:14), which is a result of him not featuring on the power play -- a role he filled in the first trio of contests. Despite the reduced role, the Edmonton native still managed to score his second goal of the playoffs and should continue to offer decent fantasy value.