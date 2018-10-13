DeBrusk scored his first two goals of the season in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

The goals were DeBrusk's first two points of the young campaign, so the young forward's owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief after his fifth game. DeBrusk can be expected to pick up the scoring pace moving forward considering he compiled 43 points (16 goals) as a rookie last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories