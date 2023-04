DeBrusk scored two goals Sunday, one on the power play, in a 6-2 win over the Panthers during Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the second and third periods, giving him his second straight multi-point performance. DeBrusk has three goals and five points through four playoff games, and he'll look to stay hot Wednesday as the Bruins try to push their way into the second round in Game 5.