DeBrusk recorded an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

DeBrusk is warming up on offense with two goals and three assists over five games in the second round. The 27-year-old winger set up a Morgan Geekie tally in the first period. DeBrusk is up to 10 points, 23 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 playoff appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes, though it appears he's benefiting from a larger role while Brad Marchand (upper body) is unavailable.