Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Puts up three-point night
DeBrusk had a goal and two assists Monday in a 7-2 win over Columbus.
This was the game DeBrusk had been waiting for since returning on Dec. 7. He's now scored in three of his past five games and is showing signs of getting back to the level he was at before his injury. If he can keep this going, he'll thrill both the B's and his owners.
