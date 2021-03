DeBrusk (COVID-19 protocol) had two shots and blocked a shot in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

DeBrusk missed one game while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he didn't make much of a statistical impact in his return to the lineup. It's been a disappointing year for the 24-year-old, who has just two goals and four assists in 19 games after totaling 62 goals over his first three NHL seasons.