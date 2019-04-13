DeBrusk (undisclosed) will play in Game 2 versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

DeBrusk sat out of Friday's practice for maintenance, but it's all systems go for the 22-year-old winger. He went pointless in Game 1, but he should slot into the top six since Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) is sitting out.