As expected, DeBrusk (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

DeBrusk was previously considered a game-time decision for Friday evening's contest, but the 21-year-old winger has evidently already been given the green light more than an hour prior to pregame warmups. DeBrusk, who's notched six goals and eight points in 10 games this postseason, will skate in his usual spot on the Bruins' second line and second power-play unit.