Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Ready to return
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, DeBrusk (foot) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The Bruins and fantasy owners will both be happy to have DeBrusk back in their lineups Saturday, as he was red hot prior to his five-game absence, racking up eight goals and 15 points in his last 10 contests. The 22-year-old will return to a prominent role, skating on Boston's second line and top power-play unit against the Blue Jackets.
