DeBrusk (lower body) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and return to the lineup Saturday versus the Islanders, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

DeBrusk was on a roll before missing 17 games with a lower-body issue, having racked up five goals and seven points through his last six appearances. Look for him to return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the power-play units against the Isles.