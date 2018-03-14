DeBrusk left Tuesday's game in the third period against Carolina, and received X-rays after the match, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's unclear what specifically is causing DeBrusk discomfort, but his status should be updated by the team before Thursday's game against Florida. This is especially unfortunate for the 21-year-old as he's been on a tear lately, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last 10 games.