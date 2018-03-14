Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Receives post game X-rays
DeBrusk left Tuesday's game in the third period against Carolina, and received X-rays after the match, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's unclear what specifically is causing DeBrusk discomfort, but his status should be updated by the team before Thursday's game against Florida. This is especially unfortunate for the 21-year-old as he's been on a tear lately, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Sits top-10 in rookie scoring•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Riding three-game, four-point streak•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: First multi-point game since Jan. 13•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Logs helper Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Healthy once again•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Out sick Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...