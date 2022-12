DeBrusk posted an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

DeBrusk has assists in each of the last two games, but he's managed just four points in his last seven outings. The 26-year-old winger continues to play on the top line at even strength as well as the Bruins' top power-play unit, so he'll continue to get his looks on offense. For the season, he's at eight goals, 11 assists, 78 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-9 rating in 25 outings.