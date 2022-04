DeBrusk logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

DeBrusk put away his own rebound on a wraparound attempt, tieing the game at one and ending a four-game scoreless streak. The 25-year-old winger also recorded the primary assist on Charlie McAvoy's overtime winner. DeBrusk continues to play on Boston's top line while David Pastrnak (undisclosed) remains out. In 71 games this season, DeBrusk now has 23 goals and 15 assists.