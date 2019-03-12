Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Remains sidelined
DeBrusk (foot) is not in the Bruins' projected Tuesday lineup.
With DeBrusk still sidelined, the Bruins' second line is line to feature Peter Cehlarik, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle to start Tuesday's game. Consider DeBrusk day-to-day in advance of Thursday's contest against the Jets.
