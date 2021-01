DeBrusk (lower body) isn't ready to return to action versus the Capitals on Saturday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

On the plus side for the Bruins, it looks like David Pastrnak (hip) will probably rejoin the lineup Saturday, a context that would lead to a re-shuffling of the team's top six up front. DeBrusk remains in the day-to-day category in advance of Monday's contest against Washington.