Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Remains sidelined
DeBrusk (upper body) has been ruled out of Monday's tilt in Nashville.
DeBrusk was seen at Monday's practice, though he didn't take part in line rushes. While this injury will now have held DeBrusk out of three contests, head coach Bruce Cassidy believes that the rookie will be able to play Thursday against Arizona. With DeBrusk out of the lineup, Ryan Spooner -- who has a point in each of his last three games -- will continue as the Bruins' second-line left wing.
