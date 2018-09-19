Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Returns to ice
DeBrusk (illness) returned to the bench for the third period, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Despite initial indications that DeBrusk wouldn't return for the third period, the winger was back on the ice and even scored a second goal once he hit the ice.
