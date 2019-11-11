Coach Bruce Cassidy said DeBrusk (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

DeBrusk was already considered doubtful for the clash, and he'll officially miss his third straight contest. The 23-year-old is off to a slow start this year with just three goals and three assists through 15 outings after he racked up 27 scores last year. He'll aim to shake off the injury by Firday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs.