Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Scorching hot despite broken streak
DeBrusk scored his sixth goal through seven games during a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
While his five-game point streak was snapped Saturday against the Blues, DeBrusk went right back at it with another goal for his 20th on the season. In his last seven games, he has 11 points after collecting only two assists in his previous 13 games. With new addition Marcus Johansson on the right side of DeBrusk and David Krejci, the second line will likely be a complete and dangerous line offensively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...