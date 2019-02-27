DeBrusk scored his sixth goal through seven games during a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

While his five-game point streak was snapped Saturday against the Blues, DeBrusk went right back at it with another goal for his 20th on the season. In his last seven games, he has 11 points after collecting only two assists in his previous 13 games. With new addition Marcus Johansson on the right side of DeBrusk and David Krejci, the second line will likely be a complete and dangerous line offensively.