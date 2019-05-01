Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Scores in Game 3 loss
DeBrusk scored a goal while logging 14:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 Game 3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
DeBrusk picked up his second goal of the postseason with less than a minute remaining in the second period to bring the Bruins back within one of Columbus, but the Jackets were able to shut the door on Boston in the third period, picking up a 2-1 home victory to take a 2-1 series lead. DeBrusk will hope to find twine for a second straight game and help his team even up the series Thursday in Columbus.
