DeBrusk scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.

DeBrusk opened the scoring in the first period, following up his own rebound to give Boston a 1-0 lead. The 26-year-old winger now has two goals and an assist in two games since returning from a 17-game stint on the IR. DeBrusk is up to 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) through 38 games this season.