DeBrusk scored his third goal of the series in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

He's found the scoresheet in five of six games against Toronto this postseason, but DeBrusk has yet to manage a multi-point performance and he's only taken six shots in total. In fact, his main contribution has come via his physical play -- with three hits Monday, the 21-year-old has 19 in the series. Expect him to continue punishing the opposition in Game 7 on Wednesday back in Boston.