Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Scores lone goal in Game 5 loss
DeBrusk potted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 5.
DeBrusk is up to four goals and 10 points in 22 games during the postseason. He hasn't provided top-six scoring in the playoffs to this point after netting 27 goals in the regular season.
