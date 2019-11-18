Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Set to play Tuesday
DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup versus New Jersey on Tuesday, but is officially considered a game-time call.
DeBrusk missed the Bruins' previous five outings due to his lower-body problem and will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to playing. The Edmonton native may be eased back into action to start, but figures to be in contention for a top-six role once back up to full game speed. In 15 appearances this year, the 22-year-old notched three goals, three assists and 34 shots and should provide quality fantasy value once given the all-clear.
